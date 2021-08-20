Covid Isle of Man: At risk children aged 12-15 can register for vaccine
- Published
Children aged between 12 and 15 who are clinically vulnerable to Covid can now register for a vaccine on the Isle of Man, the government has said.
The jabs are being offered to children with underlying health conditions or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed.
Those who are eligible will need consent from a parent or guardian.
Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics for 16 and 17-year-olds on the island were announced earlier this week.
Vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds will receive letters from their doctor inviting them to register and they will be offered two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.
Parents of children in the same age range who have severe neuro-disabilities, Down's syndrome or severe learning disabilities have been asked to register their child for the jabs via the 111 helpline.
Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied at their appointments by a parent or guardian who will need to give consent before the jabs can be administered.
Almost 90% of eligible adults on the island have now received at least one jab while about 84% have been given both doses.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk