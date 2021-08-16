Isle of Man: Review of Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT launched
The Manx Grand Prix (MGP) and Classic TT could be overhauled by a "root and branch review" of the Isle of Man events, the government has said.
The races, which take place annually in late August and early September, were cancelled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two week festival attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the island.
Changes would create "sustainable events that are viable in a post-pandemic world", the government said.
The MGP is currently run by the Manx Motor Cycle Club (MMCC) while the Classic TT is overseen by the Isle of Man government.
'Prepared to adapt'
The MGP, which has traditionally been seen as a feeder event for the TT races held in June, was first run in 1923, while the Classic TT was established in 2013 to encourage popular TT riders to compete on vintage machinery.
The review will consider several aspects of the events, including race classes, safety risk management and the duration of the two-week festival, a spokesman for the Department of Enterprise said.
It would also "assess the impact that staging these events has on the local community," he added.
MMCC chairman Peter Maddocks said the events needed to "be prepared to adapt" in the wake of Covid-19 in order to "ensure their future success and sustainability".
A survey canvassing public views on the events is available online.
