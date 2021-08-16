Large crowds return to Royal Manx Agricultural Show
Thousands of people have attended the Isle of Man's largest agricultural show after two years of disruption to the event.
The Royal Manx Agricultural Show is the second of two annual events showcasing the island's farming industry.
Held at Knockaloe in Patrick, the exhibition took place over Friday and Saturday.
Show secretary Carol Kennuagh said this year's show "couldn't have gone better".
While the 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019 show was affected by bad weather.
With uncertainty over the island's border closure, organisers decided in October they would use an all-local judging panel this year instead of inviting UK judges to oversee many of the stock classes.
Ms Kennaugh said that move, which was to "safeguard" everyone involved, had proved to be "extremely successful".
She said the cancellation of the show last year because of Covid-19 had been a "big disappointment for everyone" but the 2021 event would "go down as one of our good, successful years".
The event culminated in the crowning of the Supreme Champion in the Grand Parade of livestock class winners.
Danny and Paula Creer's Texel ram was awarded best animal in show, while Lee and Tom Cain took home the first reserve prize for their Limousin Heifer.
Second reserve went to Ned Kennaugh's heavy horse, while Sandash Farm's Holstein cow was placed third reserve.
