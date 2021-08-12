Covid-19: Top medics called for earlier Isle of Man border closure
- Published
Senior doctors on the Isle of Man pleaded with the government to shut borders sooner to stop the spread of coronavirus, a committee has heard.
The island's medical director said she was "alarmed" action was not taken faster to "save lives and shorten lockdown".
Dr Rosalind Ranson was giving evidence to a committee investigating the Manx government's handling of the pandemic.
The Department of Health and Social Care said her claims were "inaccurate".
'Unprofessional'
At the committee hearing, Dr Ranson said it was not clear in the month leading up to the March outbreak who was responsible for coordinating the response to Covid-19.
She said she thought advice from herself and other senior doctors was not being passed on to ministers.
Officials were told to "blindly" follow Public Health England guidelines, she said.
Dr Ranson said she believed if the action suggested by top medics had been taken at the time then it "could have prevented prolonged lockdown and loss of life."
She was also concerned about the lack of signs at the airport and sea terminal warning the public about the virus, she said.
Ministers closed the island's borders on 27 March 2020 last year following the first positive case on the Isle of Man on 19 March.
The DHSC has described much of Dr Ranson's evidence as "inaccurate and unprofessional" in a response to the committee.
It said it was "hugely disappointed with her unfounded and unevidenced criticism of her colleagues".
Department officers were there to advise not decide policy, it added.
Dr Ranson's evidence has been kept private until now because she had brought an employment tribunal claim against the DHSC.
The outcome of that case has not been made public and both parties have been contacted for comment.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk