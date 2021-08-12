Isle of Man MHKs stand down ahead of Manx general election
The six-week countdown to the Isle Of Man general election has begun after the House of Keys was dissolved.
It means the 24 members of Tynwald's lower branch can no longer use the title MHK in the run-up to polling day.
Election candidates have until 25 August to submit nomination forms ahead of 23 September.
Ministers, including the chief minister, and department members will continue in their roles until a new government is formed.
MHKs standing down will no longer receive basic pay after the close of nominations.
The Speaker of the House of Keys has taken a one third pay cut as there are no sittings during this time.
And ministers and members can no longer ask for help from civil servants on constituency matters.
Election rules says they also cannot announce any major new policies or use public funds inappropriately.
Members of the upper branch of Tynwald, the Legislative Council, are not affected by the dissolution.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle, who is standing down from politics, remains as leader of the Manx government until 5 October.
Newly-elected MHKs will appoint his successor a week after the first post-election sitting of the House of Keys where they will be sworn in, and a new speaker will be chosen.
A new Council of Ministers will be formed after the new chief minister is elected.
