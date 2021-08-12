Isle of Man bans sky lanterns and helium balloons
- Published
It is now illegal to release sky lanterns or helium balloons on the Isle of Man.
The legislation, which also bans selling the items, has been made to combat litter, prevent fires and protect wildlife.
The move has been hailed as a "positive step" from environmental groups such as the Manx Wildlife Trust.
Chief executive Leigh Morris said it would "play an important part in protecting the Manx countryside".
Anyone caught flouting the ban will risk fines of up to £500.
Mr Morris said: "The danger these items can pose to wildlife, particularly in the marine environment, is significant and not debatable.
"It's excellent that our Isle of Man Biosphere is leading the way and this ban is great news for Manx nature."
'Naked flame'
The Manx National Farmers' Union was among the first to call for the items to be made illegal in 2014 after a cow died from swallowing lantern wire.
Sales were then prohibited from 2015 but it has not been illegal to acquire them from outside the island.
Chief fire officer at the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service Kevin Groom said: "Once released there is no way of knowing where a lantern will end up or what danger it might cause.
"You wouldn't light a naked flame in your home and walk away, so why would you send one into the air with no idea whose home or habitat it could eventually destroy?"
Other countries including Australia, Brazil and Germany already have bans, although the UK is yet to follow suit.
The legislation was given Royal Assent this month after a private members' bill was introduced by MHK Martyn Perkins.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk