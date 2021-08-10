Manx wildflower mural on Ramsey high street approved
- Published
A mural of Manx wildflowers is to be painted around a three-storey building in the north of the Isle of Man.
Plans have been approved for the artwork in Ramsey's main road, Parliament Street.
The design by artist Karolina Pawloska was given the go-ahead by a planning committee this week.
She has been commissioned to paint the mural on the end terrace property by nurse Ciara Kilgallon and husband David Kilgallon, who is a composer.
The pair live in a flat in the building with their children, and said they wanted to brighten Ramsey's "brilliant independent high street".
The floral design was inspired by the work of Manx writer Cushag, as Ciara said they are both "big supporters of local arts and really want liven the place up".
"Other progressive towns in the UK and US are desperately seeking what we already have, we just need to add some enhancement," she added.
The Isle of Man Arts Council has pledged a grant of around £3,500 towards the project, which is expected to cost around £18,000.
This would include preservation work to make sure it is protected for future years.
Ms Kilgallon said some further funding is required before it can go ahead though, with options like crowdfunding being explored.
A spokesman for Ramsey Commissioners said the board did not object to the plans, and several members were pleased to see the application come forward.
Pawloska's work has become a prominent feature in several towns and villages across the island, including Port St Mary and Castletown.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk