Port Erin woman sentenced for £54,000 benefit fraud
- Published
A woman who denied she had a housemate in order to fraudulently claim more than £54,000 in benefits has been handed a 16-month suspended jail term.
Pauline Bennett, 47, admitted eight counts of false representation between November 2016 and December 2020.
The court heard a man had also lived at the address in Fairy Hill Close, Port Erin, throughout and regularly paid money into her undeclared bank account.
Deemster Graeme Cook suspended the sentence for two years.
The court heard she had told social security officials she lived alone with her children when first applying for Employed Person's Allowance in 2018, and repeated the claim on several occasions thereafter.
Investigations by the government revealed a man had frequently been seen going on early morning walks with her dog before taking her children to school.
Her bank records also showed the man had paid a significant amount of money into an account in her name throughout the period of her benefit claim.
Although Bennett initially said the man was a friend who sometimes slept on her sofa but lived elsewhere, when challenged over the payments into her undeclared account she admitted he was actually her housemate.
The court was told she had been voluntarily paying back the money at a rate of £40 a week since the fraud had been discovered.
Ordering her to repay the outstanding balance of more than £53,000, Deemster Cook said although it would take her "forever" to pay back the money, that was "the consequence of what you did".
