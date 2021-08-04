Covid-19: Isolating voters able to participate in House of Keys election
People who are isolating due to Covid-19 will be able to vote in the House of Keys general election on 23 September.
The rules on appointing a proxy to cast a vote on a person's behalf have been relaxed to allow registration up to the day before the poll.
Postal voting on request will also be made available in advance of polling day.
Concerns were raised last month after a number of people were unable to vote in the local authority election.
'Convenient alternative'
Under previous rules, anyone planning to appoint a proxy had to register them by the Friday before the poll.
Voters will now have until 17:00 BST on 22 September.
Elizabeth Townsend, who was unable to vote in the July poll due to the island's isolation rules, called for the change to proxy voting.
"It will encourage a whole range of people to vote, when they perhaps wouldn't have done previously for various reasons," she said.
The new arrangements will also apply to people who have to leave the island on urgent business.
The 2021 contest will also mark the first time postal voting will be an option for all eligible voters.
Previously only people who were due to be off-island on election day could vote by post.
A government spokesman said the change would provide a "convenient and secure alternative" for those who were unable to vote in person or chose not to.
