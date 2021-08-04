Covid: Isle of Man’s death toll rises to 31 after hospital patient dies
- Published
Another person has died from coronavirus on the Isle of Man, the government has confirmed.
The individual died at Noble's Hospital on Tuesday, taking the island's death toll to 31, said a spokesman.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the latest death was "extremely saddening".
It is the second Covid-19-related death on the island in the past four days following the first death for more than four months at the weekend.
The spokesman confirmed the person who died was an island resident but no further details have been released.
Mr Quayle said: "It is extremely saddening to hear of the passing of another member of our community from this cruel virus.
"My thoughts are with the person's family and friends at this difficult time."
Official figures show there are 1,096 active cases of the virus on the island, 18 of which are being treated in hospital with two in intensive care.
A total of 807 new infections have been recorded on the island over the past seven days, down from 1,134 the previous week.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk