Covid: Face masks now 'strongly advised' on Isle of Man
- Published
People on the Isle of Man are being "strongly" advised to wear face masks in crowded and enclosed places in a change to government advice.
The U-turn comes after a hospital patient died from Covid at the weekend - the island's first coronavirus-related death in four months.
Previously, the Council of Ministers had said the wearing of masks was purely down to personal choice.
The advice on face coverings is to be reviewed at the end of August.
A government spokeswoman said it was felt a "clear indication" of when face coverings might be beneficial "would assist the public".
More than 700 new coronavirus cases have been recorded over the past week.
Nineteen people with Covid-19 are currently being treated in Noble's Hospital, with two in intensive care.
Although the rate of new infections had slowed in recent days compared to a surge in mid-July, case numbers were "likely to fluctuate" for the foreseeable future, she added.
Health Minister David Ashford previously said any action taken by the government in response to the pandemic would be dependent on pressures on the health service rather than case numbers.
Masks have only remained mandatory in health care settings since lockdown restrictions were lifted for a third time in April.
