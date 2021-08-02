Thousands flock to Isle of Man's Southern Agricultural Show
Thousands of people have attended the first major agricultural show on the Isle of Man for two years.
The Southern District Agricultural Show was held at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla for the first time after it was relocated from Great Meadow in Castletown.
Both the Southern and the Royal Manx Agricultural Shows were cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Show secretary Sarah Comish said they were "made up" with the attendance.
Ms Comish said the livestock shows were "important" to the farming community as modern farming could be "quite lonely".
"Connecting everybody up again has enormous benefits," she said.
She said organisers had been "a bit nervous" ahead of the event but it was "such a relief" to get the show up and running at the new location.
Held at Great Meadow in Castletown for almost half a century, the show was relocated to Orrisdale as it had more space.
The highlight of the weekend was the grand parade, which saw class winners in the livestock categories compete to be crowned Supreme Champion.
Derek Griffin, who was awarded the Silver Rosebowl for his two-and-a-half-year-old Hereford heifer, said it was "absolutely brilliant" to take the top honours.
Danny and Paula Creer were awarded the Kennaugh Cup for first reserve for their Texel ram, while Tom and Lee Cain won the Crellin Cup for second reserve for their Limousin heifer, and Steven and Sheila Gawne took home the Great Meadow Cup for their Ayrshire cow, which was placed third reserve.
The Royal Manx Agricultural Show is set to take place at Knockaloe on 13 and 14 August.
