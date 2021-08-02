Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 30 after patient dies
The Isle of Man has recorded its first Covid-related death for more than four months, taking the island's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 30.
The person died at Noble's Hospital at the weekend but no further details about the individual have been released.
Nineteen people are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said he was "deeply saddened" by the death.
"My thoughts are with the loved ones and all those affected by this loss," he added.
The island's last coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on 28 March.
The number of active cases of the virus has dropped by more than 1,300 over the past week to 1,132, following the scrapping of day nine exit tests for those who have tested positive for the virus.
However, 719 new infections have been recorded over the same period.
