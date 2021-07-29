Covid-19: Visitors banned at five further Manx Care homes
Visitors have been banned from a further five residential care homes on the Isle of Man amid concerns over the latest outbreak of Covid-19.
It follows a similar ban at Reayrt Ny Baie in Douglas after two residents tested positive for the virus.
There are more than 2,000 cases on the island. Eight people are being treated in Noble's Hospital with one person in intensive care.
Manx Care said the ban was to protect residents and staff at the homes.
The measures also place a moratorium on new admissions and respite care for at least 10 days.
A spokeswoman said the need to reduce footfall within the homes to a minimum was "due to the fact a number of residents are Covid positive".
She said they had followed the advice of the infection control team, adding: "We need to maintain the safety of the other residents who may be vulnerable."
A "ten-day pause on visiting" would allow for surveillance and screening of staff and residents to take place, she added.
The five latest residential homes affected are Southlands and the Gansey Unit in Port St Mary, Sweetbriar at Thie Meanagh in Douglas, and Cummal Mooar and Reayrt Skyal in Ramsey.
