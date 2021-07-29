Port Erin: Manx swimmers warned after harbour safety equipment damaged
- Published
Swimmers who remove or damage lifesaving safety equipment around the Isle of Man "will not be tolerated" and face fines of up to £5,000, the Harbours Division has warned.
Authorities closed a section of Port Erin's Raglan Pier last week after a "spate of dangerous activity".
It followed other antisocial behaviour, including vandalism of safety signs.
The harbour has been closed "to reflect the level of concern", Director of Harbours, Mark Kenyon, said.
He said those swimming or diving within harbours across the island could face prosecution and fines of up to £5,000.
Mr Kenyon said safety notices and lifesaving equipment had been "defaced, damaged or removed completely" during the recent spell of hot weather, which would not "be allowed to continue."
He added that closing Port Erin's harbour was a decision "not taken lightly... but reflects the level of concern" the activities had caused.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker has urged people to "refrain from activity which involves jumping or swimming in these busy working areas".
A similar measure was introduced in Laxey last year.
