Bid to overhaul Isle of Man budget process rejected
A bid to overhaul the budget process on the Isle of Man has been rejected.
Juan Watterson SHK has called for politicians to be able to amend parts of the government's annual spending plan, known as the pink book, and be given more time to scrutinise it.
Currently members can only vote for or against the entire budget and have just a few days to consider its contents.
Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said the budget was already open to scrutiny throughout the year.
Politicians are forbidden from discussing the contents of the spending plan with anyone apart from other politicians and treasury officers.
'Least democratic'
Mr Watterson said members should be given a month to scrutinise the document and be able to seek independent advice on its contents prior to it being debated.
He said the "take it or leave it document" was the "most important and least democratic part of Tynwald".
"Treasury's monopoly of the public purse is a system designed over 150 years ago to put the maximum possible distance between elected MHKs and the distribution of tax payers' money," he added.
Mr Cannan said government spending was questioned through different mechanisms, including parliamentary scrutiny committees, throughout the year.
"Please don't be misled into to thinking that a court or an individual has no right to be able to challenge the government on financial expenditure or financial priorities as it currently stands," he said.
The motion was voted down by 15 votes to seven in the House of Keys, and gained the support of only one member of the Legislative Council.
