Covid: Isle of Man cash boost for people off work with Covid
- Published
Manx residents unable to go to work as a result of Covid are to get a rise in financial support of more than £140 per week.
The Isle of Man Treasury has put a temporary increase on incapacity benefits for the first 14 days of absence.
A new rate of £230 per week marks a significant jump from the usual £86.55.
Claims can be made now and will be backdated from 18 July, the treasury said.
The Economic Recovery Group, within the Department for Enterprise, has also announced new support for businesses and self-employed people impacted by the rise in Covid cases.
Earlier this week the Chamber of Commerce called for the government to "urgently provide more support for retail and lifestyle firms, and their employees".
The Business Premises Support Scheme will provide those with commercial premises a grant, equivalent to one year's rates bills.
While the Coronavirus Business Support Scheme is a one-off £1,000 payment for those without a commercial premises.
To qualify for the support a 25% or more drop in turnover against July 2019 has to be verified.
