Covid: Isle of Man hospital cases rise as infections climb six-fold
- Published
The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid on the Isle of Man has risen to six, with one person in intensive care for the first time in two months.
Active cases have risen six-fold to 1,981, up from 326 on 16 July.
Two of the most recent infections are in residents at a care home for the elderly in Douglas.
Manx Care closed Reayrt-Ny-Baie to visitors and new admissions on Wednesday.
No further information about the care home cases has been released.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said although it was "jarring to see the virus spreading" with no restrictions in place, learning to live with Covid "was never going to be easy".
The damage to the island's community and economy if lockdowns reintroduced would be worse, he added.
However, he said there was still a possibility that the government may have to take action if the pressure on health services became "too severe".
"I hope our vaccination programme means that such a step will not be necessary, but we cannot and must not rule this out," he added.
About 78% of adults on the island have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
