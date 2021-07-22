Isle of Man elections: Polls open for seven local authority contests
Voting has begun in the Isle of Man's local authority general election.
People in seven of the 21 local areas are eligible to cast their votes in the contest, with polling stations open between 08:00 and 20:00 BST.
The successful candidates will hold the seats until the next general election in April 2025.
Originally scheduled to take place in April 2020, the contest was delayed twice as a result of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
It has been confirmed that those who are in isolation due to Covid-19 will not be able to cast their votes in the contest.
In a statement on Wednesday night, Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said although several options had been considered, it was "not possible to find a solution that was legal, workable and effective".
Elections are being held in:
- Castletown
- Douglas - Central, East and North wards
- Garff - Lonan ward
- Jurby
- Onchan
- Peel
- Santon
Local authorities are responsible for a number of functions in the island's towns and villages, including street lighting, refuse collection hedge trimming, car parks, and some public sector housing.
About two thirds of areas saw members elected uncontested, or did not attract enough candidates to fill the number of vacant seats available.
