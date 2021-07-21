Covid: Isle of Man care home closes amid virus outbreak
- Published
Related Topics
An Isle of Man residential home has been closed amid a coronavirus outbreak.
Reayrt-Ny-Baie is a 45-bed home on Albert Terrace in Douglas operated by Manx Care.
The temporary closure will prevent visitors from entering the home while no new admissions are being allowed as staff try to contain the infections.
Manx Care has not confirmed whether the outbreak relates to residents or staff, or how many people have been affected.
Closing was the "right decision in order to protect residents", said Jonathan Carey, head of adult social care operations.
The closure was being reviewed on a daily basis, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.