Isle of Man elections: Doubt for isolating voters as polls approach
- Published
Isolating Isle of Man residents are facing uncertainty over whether they can vote in local authority elections, less than 24 hours before polls open.
Legislation does not currently allow proxy voting and the registration deadline for absent voters has passed.
On Tuesday night Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said the government was "exploring options".
However, ministers are yet to provide any further update, with Thursday's polls fast approaching.
Voting is to take place in Castletown, Lonan, Jurby, Onchan, Peel, Santon and three wards in Douglas.
Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Baker said while altering the legislation was "technically feasible" it would "be challenging to achieve in such a short timeframe".
He said allowing those isolating to take part would require "a change to existing absent voter regulations".
Several suggestions were previously put forward in Tynwald to resolve the problem, including socially distanced polling stations.
But Mr Baker said after considering a range of options none of them had so far been "considered viable".
Yet despite this he vowed to look at "every possible option to find a way to allow everyone who wants to vote to do so."
