Covid: Manx border policy 'disproportionately affects' unvaccinated
The current Isle of Man Covid-19 border policy "disproportionately affects" those who cannot be vaccinated or choose not be, an advocate has said.
Ian Kermode said the "dastardly" rues were "causing a lot of resentment and unhappiness".
Under the system only those fully vaccinated can travel to the island without testing and isolation.
The government previously said the policy was an "interim step" to limit the spread of the virus.
Currently those who have not been fully vaccinated must self-isolate on arrival until they receive a negative Covid-19 test result, and face further testing six days later, at a cost of £30.
'Equally to all'
Mr Kermode was one of about 100 people who took part in a protest outside Tynwald.
While previous border restrictions "applied equally to all", the present rules were the "first concrete example which has led to division between people", he said.
"It's led to segregation and division in the community and I think that's the unique feature of this border policy."
The current rules were "potentially" in breach of equality and human rights laws, he added.
A petition calling for the government to create a blanket policy for all visitors and returning residents was presented at this year's open-air sitting of Tynwald.
At the time, a government spokesman said the policy was based on evidence that "full vaccination significantly reduces the likelihood of someone developing serious illness from Covid-19".
"It also recognises that full vaccination significantly reduces the risk of someone with the virus spreading it to others," he added.
