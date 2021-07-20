King William's College: Man in court over scaffolding fall death
- Published
A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter over the death of a man on a building site in the south of the Isle of Man.
Stephen Phillips, of Kitterland Lane in Port Erin, is charged with the unlawful killing of air conditioning engineer Gary Skelding on 4 August.
The 56-year-old fell from scaffolding during work at King William's College.
Mr Phillips and his employer Stewart Clague Services are also charged with health and safety breaches.
No pleas were taken and the case was adjourned until 14 September.