Mark Cavendish: Dad 'immensely proud' of son's Tour de France achievements
- Published
Record-equalling Mark Cavendish's achievements at the 2021 Tour de France were "amazing", his father said.
David Cavendish said he was "immensely proud" of his 36-year-old son, who tied Eddy Merckx's long-standing record of 34 stage victories.
Mr Cavendish Sr said although it was "disappointing" his son did not break the record, he was still very happy.
Hundreds of people gathered in the Isle of Man's Villa Marina gardens to watch coverage of the final stage on Sunday.
The event was preceded by a 350-strong ride out from the National Sports Centre.
The Manxman battled illness for several years before being called up to take part in the tour by his Deceuninck Quick-Step team at the last minute.
During the three-week race he secured four stage wins and earned the green jersey, which is awarded to the winner of the points classification for the most consistent rider.
It is the second time the man known as the Manx Missile has won the green jersey, which ranks only behind the yellow jersey for the overall race winner.
Young cyclists Alex and Freddy, who took part in the ride out from the NSC to the Villa Marina in Douglas, said Cavendish's achievements were "really inspiring".
His equalling of the record for stage wins "gives me the opportunity to believe in myself," Alex said.
"It's just really inspiring that somebody from the island that we live on has done so well in a big race like this," Freddy added.
Cavendish started his journey in the sport at the weekly junior cycling sessions held at the NSC, which are run by Dot Tilbury.
She said he had always been "very determined" and "prepared to work hard".
"If you want true greatness then Mark Cavendish is your boy," she added.
"I just think the island's very proud of him."
