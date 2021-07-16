Man jailed for beating two women at his Douglas home
- Published
A man who bit a woman and tore her hair out and threw a glass table at his girlfriend in two separate drunken attacks has been jailed.
Lee Cowell, 46, assaulted both women just four month apart at his home in Douglas last year.
Deemster Greame Cook said he had used his "fist, foot and mouth" when attacking the women.
He was jailed for three years and nine months for two counts of actual bodily harm.
The court heard Cowell had been drinking at a friend's house with the first woman before the pair returned to his home in Darragh Passage in Anagh Coar in the early hours of 11 June, where she spent the night as the pair were friends.
When the victim woke later that morning and went downstairs, he became angry and pushed her to the ground before kicking, punching and biting her, then pulling a chunk of her hair out as she tried to crawl away.
She fled the property and reported him to police.
'Serious attacks'
While already facing charges over that offence, Cowell attacked his then girlfriend after drinking with another man at his home on 13 October.
On that occasion he grabbed the victim by the throat before throwing a glass table at her and kicking and punching her in the face.
Sentencing him at Douglas Courthouse, Deemster Cook said they were both "serious" attacks and it appeared he could not "keep his hands to himself in so far as women are concerned".
He was also given an extended licence period of two years.
