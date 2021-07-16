Isle of Man TT fraudster sentenced for £31k campsite swindle
- Published
A man who swindled more than £31,000 from TT fans around the world for non-existent campsite accommodation has been handed a suspended jail term.
Ian Moffitt, 37, took the cash after accommodation was booked by fans in countries including France, Denmark, Canada and Spain in 2018.
He admitted four counts of fraud by false representation.
Moffitt, who now lives n Northern Ireland, was given a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years.
Douglas Courthouse heard his actions could have undermined other fans' "trust and confidence" in booking to attend future TT races.
Moffitt had been a co-director of Evolution Camping since 2016, but his business partner left to set up a rival firm in March 2018, the court heard.
In May that year he received an email from Onchan AFC telling him he no longer had permission to use the land on Blackberry Lane for the following year's event.
'Abuse of responsibility'
However, he continued to "dishonestly" take money for bookings for 2019 totalling more than £31,000, directly through the firm's website and through an island-based travel firm.
Moffitt has already been ordered to repay £18,000 to the travel firm in a civil ruling.
Prosecutors said the TT was a "significant earner" for the island, and Moffitt's actions could have been detrimental to revenue brought in by the event.
Sentencing him, Deemster Graeme Cook said he had "fraudulently taken money from people" who were looking forward to the "worldwide well-respected race".
Moffitt "chose to ignore" the fact he could not provide the accommodation, he said, which was an abuse of his "responsibility to the public".
He was also ordered to pay back the outstanding balance of more than £12,200.
