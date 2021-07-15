Douglas Council votes to back 'angry' locals in phone mast row
A council has voted to support "angry" residents opposed to plans for a phone mast in a town conservation area.
On Tuesday, planners approved telecoms firm Sure's plan to erect a 50ft (15m) mast on Woodbourne Lane in Douglas.
Douglas Council leader David Christian said locals "totally opposed" it and councillors had voted to appeal it.
Resident Gary Proctor said he was surprised it had been passed, as conservation rules meant locals "can't even change the style of roof tiles".
Sure's chief executive Mike Phillips has previously said the mast would help to future-proof the island's mobile technologies, but concerns have been raised about the visual impact of the mast, the potential health implications and the possible devaluation of neighbouring properties.
'So very angry'
Mr Proctor said that "along with the promenade", the area was "the most beautiful, historic, Victorian part of the capital".
Another local homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was concerned that despite "an online petition signed by hundreds of people", and opposition from the local authority and MHKs, "the planning department still approved it".
He added that the decision had made him "so very angry" that he was now considering "leaving the Isle of Man".
Another resident, who also asked not to be named, called for a review of the process on how land is developed and said it was "frustrating that the voice of the people has been completely ignored".
Mr Christian said people living in the town were "looking to their local authority and their local representatives to do something about it, so I feel it's only right that we should be supporting our ratepayers".
