Isle of Man £3m rubbish tip plans put forward
- Published
A new rubbish tip could be built in the east of Isle of Man if planners give it the go ahead.
The £3m Braddan facility would replace the current Eastern Civic Amenity Site in the Middle River Industrial Estate in Douglas.
The tip would be owned by local authorities in the surrounding areas and operated by a joint-committee.
Committee member Andrew Jessop said the site would allow for more recycling of items.
The project would be funded by five local authorities, which would jointly borrow the money, and ratepayers "shouldn't see much difference" in their rates as a result, Mr Jessop said.
Developers Dandara would construct the facility as a "turnkey project" before handing it over to the local authorities, he added.
The current facility is rented for use by several local authorities, including Douglas, Braddan and Onchan.
One of the "big drivers" of project was to increase the number of items which are made available for reuse and "minimise the amount of residual waste that is going to go off to be burnt", Mr Jessop said.
"At the moment you get to the recycling shed after you've gone past all the tipping skips," he said.
"The onus will be on people being able to drop stuff off and other people can come and take it away."
A decision on the plans will be made by the planning authorities in due course.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk