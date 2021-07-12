Covid: Isle of Man cases reach 100 for first time in three months
Cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Man have risen to more than 100 for the first time in three months.
Eighteen new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Active cases of the virus have risen steadily on the island since border restrictions were eased on 28 June to allow those vaccinated to visit freely.
There are now 101 infections, 14 of which stem from an unknown source. Nobody is currently receiving treatment for Covid-19 at Noble's Hospital.
Forty of the cases are linked to travel, while a further 43 are part of known clusters on the island. The source of the remaining four cases is still being investigated through the contact tracing process.
The number of active cases had been below 100 since 7 April.
The government previously said its approach to dealing with the pandemic had moved from one of elimination to mitigation, and measures to curb the spread of the virus would be based on pressures on the health service rather than case numbers.
