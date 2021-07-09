Isle of Man's Lloyds pharmacists hit by severe staff shortages
Patients on the Isle of Man are being warned of potential disruption because nearly half of community pharmacies are experiencing severe staffing shortages.
Lloyds have struggled to find locum cover across its 10 island stores, a situation set to get worse over the next three weeks.
Manx Care said the branches have had to reduce their opening hours and, in some areas, close altogether.
The other 13 community pharmacies on the island are not affected.
People are being urged to use these stores for prescription collections, walk-in advice and other related services.
Manx Caree's pharmaceutical adviser Maria Bell warned that while people would still "be able to access medication... in some cases it may not be at their usual pharmacy".
She added: "Manx Care is working very closely to support Lloyds at the moment. Those who order repeat prescriptions and rely on Lloyds deliveries should check with their normal branch that delivery is still expected."
The disruption to services is a result of a severe UK-wide shortage of locum pharmacists.
Ms Bell said: "The situation has only been exacerbated across the last 18 months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, given that many of the locums working across the British Isles are EU citizens who've chosen to return home to be closer to their families."
A list of stores affected is expected to be published.
The BBC has contacted Lloyds for a response.
