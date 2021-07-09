Douglas Promenade's £26m revamp hit by further delays
The much-anticipated revamp of Douglas Promenade has again been delayed - this time because of a shortage of workers.
Contractors Auldyn Construction blamed problems in bringing key trades people from off-island as the major factor.
Work on the £26m Douglas Promenade refurbishment plan began in September 2018 and was originally meant to finish in October 2020. The end of September is now the estimated completion date.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said he was "extremely disappointed".
He said his department would "continue to do all it can to assist Auldyn in this final push for the end".
Mr Baker added: "I recognise the effort and commitment of all parties to get this project concluded, and appreciate that many people, particularly those involved in businesses, are looking forward to our community enjoying its newly-refurbished promenade."
In June, the works had come under scrutiny following the completion of an oval roundabout known as a 'roundel' at the junction at the bottom of Broadway.
Auldyn has been given a further four weeks to fix "defective work" alongside rail corridor designer Burroughs Stewart Associates.
It is to draw up a proposal on how to correct concrete defects.