Gay activist calls for Manx police historic arrests apology
A gay rights campaigner has called for an apology from the Isle of Man's chief constable for the arrests of gay men on the island before the decriminalisation of homosexuality.
Peter Tatchell said it would "help draw a line under the dark period" when gay men were "witch-hunted".
Homosexuality was decriminalised on the Isle of Man in 1992, 25 years after England and Wales.
Isle of Man Police has been contacted for a response.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle previously issued an "unqualified apology" to those convicted of same-sex offences in the past.
The Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Bill 2019, which will pardon men sentenced under the previous laws, has been passed by both the House of Keys and Legislative Council but is yet to become law.
Mr Tatchell visited the island for an event which marked the 30th anniversary of a protest over gay rights at the annual open-air sitting of Tynwald in St John's.
During that ceremony in 1991, campaigner Alan Shea handed over a petition calling for a change in the law while wearing clothing which symbolised a concentration camp uniform.
Mr Tatchell called for Chief Constable Gary Roberts to "go the next step" and apologise publicly for the "way in which the police witch-hunted gay people on the island".
He said saying sorry would "send a very important signal" that Isle of Man Police had "drawn a line under the past" and was moving forward in "understanding, support and engagement with the LGBT+ community".
