Port Erin attack: Women jailed for assaulting woman in home
- Published
Two women who forced their way into another woman's home before assaulting her in a "premeditated" attack have been jailed.
Leanna Bradley, 33, and Jessica Radcliffe, 31, previously admitted actual bodily harm and criminal damage.
The court heard the pair drove to the victim's home in Port Erin at about 09:45 GMT on 31 March before smashing a panel on the front door and assaulting her.
They were both jailed for eight months.
Radcliffe also admitted assaulting a police officer while Bradley pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.
'Serious assault'
The court heard Radcliffe, of Cushag Road in Douglas, had a "difficult history" with the victim and had exchanged messages relating to an ex-boyfriend shortly before the attack.
The 31-year-old had spent the previous night drinking and taking cocaine at Bradley's home in Cronk Grianagh, Braddan, before deciding to confront the victim on the morning of 31 March.
Radcliffe repeatedly kicked the front door, smashing the front panel.
Once inside the pair attacked the victim and chased her upstairs, where her two young children were being looked after by a friend, before punching her again and damaging her mobile phone.
When police arrived, Bradley struggled with one of the officers before Radcliffe struck him.
Sentencing both woman at Douglas Courthouse, magistrates chairman Michael Murley said it was a "very serious assault", which was "premeditated", as the sole purpose of their journey to Port Erin had been to carry out the attack.
