Covid: Isle of Man border policy is discriminatory, petitioner says
- Published
Coronavirus border restrictions on the Isle of Man discriminate against those who are unvaccinated, a petitioner has said.
Under the current rules, only fully vaccinated people can travel freely between the island and the rest of the Common Travel Area.
Victoria Hodgson said the policy had created a "two-tier society".
A government spokesman said the current rules were "not intended to be a long term position".
Those who do not meet the two jab criteria must pay for a test and isolation regime on arrival on the island.
Ms Hodgson presented her petition campaigning for changes to the border rules at this year's Tynwald Day ceremony in St John's.
It has been supported online by over 1,100 people.
'Unjustified'
Ms Hodgson said the current rules were "illogical and ineffective" as those who were vaccinated could still catch and transmit Covid-19 but could travel freely.
She said: "It's clearly discriminatory against the unvaccinated, it creates a two-tier society.
"The unvaccinated face a financial and social cost having to isolate and test on days one and six, so they're put at a disadvantage, which I feel is unjustified."
A government spokesman said the Council of Ministers was "committed to returning to restriction-free travel between the Isle of Man and the rest of the British Isles" and the current rules were "not intended to be a long term position".
He said there was "scientific evidence" that full vaccination "significantly reduces the likelihood" of someone developing serious illness from Covid-19 and passing the virus on.
Those factors would "play a critical role in protecting the Island's health services as the government continues the managed easing of Isle of Man's border restrictions", he added.
