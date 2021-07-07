Isle of Man police chief says Merseyside drugs gangs could face jail
- Published
Gangs from Merseyside involved in trafficking drugs to the Isle of Man could face jail on the island without ever having travelled there themselves, the Manx chief constable has said.
Isle of Man Police seized drugs worth more than £1m in the past year, much of which was sent from North West England.
The island has also seen a spike in drug-related crimes in the period.
Gary Roberts said anyone involved in trafficking could face "a very long time" in prison.
The island's police force has been working closely with forces in England to catch those involved in the importation and supply of drugs, and has increased its operations since Manx border restrictions were relaxed in late June.
'Big sentences'
Mr Roberts said that pre-pandemic, the force had brought some of the "organised criminal groups" who orchestrated the importation of drugs "back to the island... and some of those have been sentenced to long terms of imprisonment here".
"Those are the people we intend to continue to target," he said, adding that "drug supply offences here attract really very big sentences".
"Something that you might get three or four years for in Liverpool, you're likely to get 14 or 15 years for in the Isle of Man," he said.
He added that anyone who brought drugs to the island should expect Manx officers to "meet you and greet you and catch you".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk