Tynwald Day 2021: Celebrations mark Isle of Man's national day
- Published
Large crowds are expected in the west of the Isle of Man to celebrate Tynwald Day, which includes the annual open-air sitting of the parliament.
The occasion will see the return of a full programme of events in St John's after celebrations were scaled back in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Princess Royal will preside over the ceremony's official proceedings.
This year also mark the 30th anniversary of a high profile protest over gay rights on the island.
The ancient outdoor ceremony sees politicians, dignitaries, the judiciary and the clergy assemble on Tynwald Hill.
Proceedings include the chance for protesters to present petitions to the Lieutenant Governor.
Alan Shea, who campaigned for the decriminalisation of homosexuality, is one of the official guests at this year's ceremony.
The protest clothing worn by Mr Shea while handing over a petition in 1991, which symbolised a concentration camp uniform, is on display the Culture Vannin building in St John's to mark the anniversary.
Twenty new laws will also be read at the sitting, in both English and Manx, in a part of the ceremony known as the promulgation of the acts.
If a new law is not promulgated within 18 months of being given Royal Assent, it falls from the statute book.
This year's ceremony will be the last for three key figures in the island - Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney, President of Tynwald Steve Rodan and Chief Minister Howard Quayle - who are all leaving their roles.
It all begins at 11:00 BST, an hour later than usual.
