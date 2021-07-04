Tynwald Day: Princess Royal to preside over open-air ceremony
Preparations are underway ahead of a visit by the Princess Royal to preside over the annual open-air sitting of the Isle of Man's parliament on Monday.
Princess Anne will represent the Queen at the outdoor sitting of Tynwald, which is the feature piece of the island's national day.
The proceedings in St John's will start at 11:00 BST, an hour later than usual.
The visit coincides with the forthcoming departure of three key figures from their roles on the island.
Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney's five-year tenure as the Queen's representative comes to an end later this summer, while Chief Minister Howard Quayle has announced his retirement from Manx politics following September's House of Keys general election.
The ceremony will also see President of Tynwald Steve Rodan carry out his final duties in the post before stepping down from the role.
Her Royal Highness' arrival in St John's will be followed by a Royal Air Force flypast by IV Squadron from RAF Valley.
Following the official proceedings in the Royal Chapel and on Tynwald Hill, she will visit the Tynwald Fair and carry out other royal engagements.
Last year's celebrations of the island's national day, including the open air sitting of the Manx parliament, were severely pared back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Princess Anne last visited Manx shores for a whistle-stop tour in October 2019.
During that visit she officially opened the refurbished Douglas Market Hall, and a multimillion-pound extension to Ramsey Park Hotel, before visiting Peel's new Harbour Bridge, the House of Manannan museum and the town's cathedral.
