Covid on Isle of Man: Community spread of virus returns
Two community cases of Covid-19, which have no known source of transmission, have been identified on the Isle of Man.
It comes as six new cases were recorded on the island over the past 24 hours.
The other four new infections are the result of contact with previously identified cases or travel off the island.
On Thursday, Health Minister David Ashford said islanders must now "adapt to live" with the virus.
The latest infections take the total number of active cases to 26, none of which are receiving hospital treatment.
Of the current figures, 13 are travel-related and a further 11 stem from previously identified community cases.
The government has previously said now that the island has entered its mitigation phase, any future response to a community outbreak of the virus would be based on pressures on the health service and not case numbers, as it had been until now.
It comes in the week the government eased the island's border restrictions to allow fully vaccinated people from the Common Travel Area to visit without testing or isolation.
However, the first community cases in the current outbreak were recorded on Sunday, before the relaxation came into force.
