Isle of Man family library could be given one year reprieve
- Published
The family and mobile libraries on the Isle of Man could be secured for a further year after the Treasury agreed to consider providing funding.
Those behind the facilities had said closure was being considered after a government grant ended in April 2020.
Minister Alfred Cannan said a further £125,000 would be provided "on receipt of an appropriate business case".
The funding would be to ensure the running of the mobile library for a further 12 months.
"The need to determine how the family library operates into the future remains," Mr Cannan said.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle previously said although the Council of Ministers supported the continuation of the mobile library in order combat social isolation in rural communities, there were doubts over the need for the family library as a standalone facility.
A consultation on a report on the future of library provision on the island, which was commissioned in 2018, is due to be launched next week.
The Douglas facility has been run as an independent charity since full government funding came to an end in 2011, with half of the £250,000 annual running costs provided by a private benefactor.
The latest government funding, which would be provided from the Bona Vacantia Fund, would plug the remaining shortfall for both the family and mobile libraries for the next year.
