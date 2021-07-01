Manannan: Douglas to Liverpool ferry crossings resume
- Published
Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Liverpool have resumed for the first time this year following the easing of the island's border restrictions.
Limited passenger demand had seen the Ben-my-Chree operate only Heysham services.
The Manannan traditionally starts its Liverpool crossings in March each year.
Almost 600 passengers were due to travel on Thursday, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
The majority of those people were due to arrive on the island from Liverpool on the afternoon and evening return crossing.
Changes to the island's border restrictions mean that people from the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for at least two weeks can travel to the island freely without testing or isolation.
About 31,600 passengers have booked to travel on the Steam Packet vessels during July, 16,955 of which are due to sail on the Manannan.
