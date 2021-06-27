Covid on Isle of Man: Person tests positive after leaving isolation
People on the Isle of Man have been warned to be vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms after a person who initially tested negative later tested positive after leaving isolation.
Several people were now isolating as a "precaution", the government said.
Even fully vaccinated people should take action "immediately" if they develop symptoms, a spokesman said.
It is not clear how long the person, who had travel history, had been out of isolation before becoming ill.
The government spokesman said the reminder applied to everyone, "especially those who have a recent travel history" who may already have tested negative for the virus.
There are currently a total of seven active cases on the island, all are travel related and are in isolation.
The warning comes ahead of Monday's relaxation of Manx border restrictions to allow British people who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks to enter the island freely without testing or isolation.
Anyone arriving from the Common Travel Area, including Manx residents, who does not meet the eligibility criteria will still have to stay in isolation until recording a negative test result, and will be subject to further testing as a precaution.
