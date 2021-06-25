St Marks tree felling: Minister to explore options with landowner
- Published
Attempts will be made to save 25 elm trees at the centre of a planning row, the environment minister has said.
A row erupted after permission was granted to fell the trees as part of a road safety project in St Marks.
The decision was criticised by Manx Wildlife Trust, which said the tunnel formed by the trees was "iconic".
Geoffrey Boot said he was "not comfortable with the avoidable loss" and talks with the landowner would take place to consider other options.
The project, aimed at improving safety at two entrances on Braaid Road, had originally planned to remove 52 trees, but the proposals were later revised to include fewer fellings and a larger number of trees replanted.
No objections were submitted to the application before it was considered, and no appeal was lodged after it was approved on 24 May.
However, environmental campaigners later condemned the plans, which BBC presenter and naturalist Chris Packham branded "an absolute disgrace".
Manx Wildlife Trust said it was "one of Europe's last elm tree tunnels" and the elms were "internationally important".
Mr Boot said while the plans did "not threaten the vast majority of the 350 mixed trees which make up the tunnel", he was "not comfortable with the avoidable loss of any trees".
"I have now approached the applicant to seek a discussion on a range of other options which could be considered to help address the access issues which they have experienced," he said.
He added that the government "greatly values the island's tree population, both for their landscape and biodiversity contribution and for their role in contributing to achieving our net zero emissions target by 2050".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk