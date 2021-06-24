St Marks: Elm tree felling plan approved despite criticism
- Published
A plan to cut down 25 trees which line a road in St Marks has been approved despite objections from environmental campaigners.
Planners said felling the elm trees to remodel entrances to properties on Braaid Road would improve road safety.
Planning chairman Martyn Perkins MHK said losing the trees was "regrettable" but replanting would "achieve a net biodiversity gain for the area".
Naturalist Chris Packham branded the plan "an absolute disgrace".
He said on social media "whoever granted the permission should have a sit down and a rethink".
Manx Wildlife Trust said it was "one of Europe's last elm tree tunnels" and the elms were "internationally important".
Planners said the loss of mature trees was contrary to some environmental policies but improving highway safety and replanting was "considered sufficient to warrant approval".
Originally permission had been sought to cut down 52 trees but this was revised to remove fewer trees and plant more.
A petition calling for a rethink on the decision has attracted more than 9,000 signatures.
Mr Perkins said only seven of the trees to be removed were of good quality, and the vast majority of the avenue would be unaffected, with "well over 300 trees remaining".
Creating new access would "significantly improve visibility and the safety", reducing risk of serious accident, he said.
