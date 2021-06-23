Covid: No U-turn of Isle of Man border relaxation plans
- Published
People from the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands who have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days will still be able to travel freely to the Isle of Man from Monday, the government confirmed.
A sharp rise in UK Covid cases cast doubt on whether the island's border restrictions could be eased as planned.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said while a little nervous about the changes, it was the "right time to move forward".
The island's border has been closed to most non-residents since March 2020.
An easing of the restrictions began in May, when immediate family, partners, property owners and those relocating for employment were allowed to enter, subject to a reduced isolation and testing regime.
'Fine balance'
Plans to lift all border restrictions for those in the Common Travel Area from 28 June were put on hold after England extended its lockdown restrictions until 19 July.
Clare Christian MHK said if the island were to see a surge in cases similar to those seen in parts of the north-west of England, it could have a "dramatic effect" on the "limited resources" of the Manx health service.
Mitigations such as "test and release and face coverings for visitors" could help the island "transition into living with Covid" and protect the unvaccinated, she added.
Mr Quayle told the House of Keys getting the changes right was a "fine balance" but the continued roll-out of the vaccination programme meant there was a "good level of protection for our people".
Almost 49% of the adult population have now received both jabs, while 86% have received at least one.
Mr Quayle said: "Our current plan remains focused on the 28 June.
"Please be reassured that should there be a problem going forward we will revisit this as quickly as possible."
