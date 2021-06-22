Abbotswood: No criminal charges in Isle of Man care home probe
No criminal charges will be brought against five people arrested as part of an investigation into a care home on the Isle of Man where 20 residents died of Covid-19, police have confirmed.
A criminal probe was launched in June 2020 after concerns were raised about Abbotswood Nursing Home in Ballasalla.
Isle of Man Police said its involvement in the case had now concluded.
However, the corporate body behind the home and one individual will face health and safety charges.
The nursing home's licence was suspended in 2020 over serious safety concerns as at least 47 residents tested positive for Covid-19.
The Department of Health and Social Care stepped in to run the home on 13 April and residents were moved out the following month.
In December, it was revealed that five people had been arrested but all five have now been released from police bail.
In a letter to residents' relatives, the force said it had investigated offences of gross negligence manslaughter, ill treatment and neglect under the Registration of Care Act, but no case would be pursued.
Det Ch Insp Mark Newey said all evidence gathered was handed to specialist counsel in the UK, but they had advised it "didn't meet the threshold for criminal prosecution".
He said health and safety officers would now "draw up their summonses in conjunction with staff from the Attorney General's Chambers" and they would be "served on one of the individuals and the body corporate from the running of the home".
