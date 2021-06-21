Isle of Man Parish Walk: Paul Atherton takes first win
The winner of the 2021 Isle of Man Parish Walk has said he did not expect to triumph in the event.
Paul Atherton from Peel crossed the line at 23:24 BST, beating his nearest rival by more than 18 minutes.
The first-time winner finished the 85-mile (137km) event in 15 hours 23 minutes and 41 seconds.
The 37-year-old said it was "brilliant" to see crowds out supporting the walkers again after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.
After crossing the line he said: "I was hoping to improve a bit, but I didn't think I'd be anywhere at all this year, so I'm very pleased."
Entrants have 24 hours to complete the course, which runs through 17 island parishes.
Last year's winner Liam Parker took second place with 15 hours, 41 minutes and 24 seconds, while Noel Ash finished in third with 15 hours 50 minutes and 26 seconds.
Samantha Bowden took the top honours in the women's race with a time of 16 hours 38 minutes and 51 seconds, finishing in sixth place overall.
In the under-21 categories, which finish 32.5 miles (52km) from the start in Peel, Mason Prince took the men's title, with six hours, nine minutes and nine seconds. Elle Cain crossed the line first in the women's field, with six hours, 50 minutes and 18 seconds.
About 1,600 people took part in the race on Saturday, which set off from the National Sports Centre in Douglas at 08:00.
Of the 192 competitors who completed the distance in the allotted time, 53 finished within the final hour.
The 2021 finish line was moved to near the Electric Railway terminus at Derby Castle, due to the ongoing refurbishment of Douglas Promenade.
