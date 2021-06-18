Isle of Man abortion services 'must be better publicised'
There should be more publicity about the availability of abortion services on the Isle of Man, a Tynwald scrutiny committee has said.
The Social Affairs Policy Review Committee said there was a lack of material at doctors' surgeries.
Committee chairwoman Julie Edge said it was "shocking" that information was not as freely available as it could be.
Health Minister David Ashford said Manx Care would prioritise getting better material out there.
Abortion services eventually became legal on the island in 2019, following years of debate over the issue.
Figures on how many people have had abortions since they were established have not yet been released.
'Sensitive issues'
Evidence submitted to the committee by the Campaign for Abortion Law Reform highlighted a lack of posters and leaflets and the absence of the telephone number from websites.
Mr Ashford said health officials were in the process of re-launching access to the services, including GP education, and the need for publicity would prioritised as part of a broader review.
The committee looked into the rollout of the Abortion Reform Act 2019 at the request of Alex Allinson MHK, who guided the new laws through the House of Keys.
But Dr Allinson, along with Mr Ashford, criticised the two-page report for only focussing on one issue.
However, Kate Lord-Brennan MLC branded the criticism of the committee unfair, arguing those responsible for the new legislation should have scrutinised its functioning themselves "because it was always going to be difficult" to implement.
It should not be a surprise that only a few submissions were made to the review, she added.
Mrs Edge said the debate was a "chance to get the word out that you can now get an abortion on the island".
