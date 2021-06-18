Covid: Financial support for Isle of Man fisheries extended
- Published
Further financial support for the Isle of Man's fisheries sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has been agreed by Tynwald.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Geoffrey Boot said the virus had a "significant impact" on the industry and there was "little improvement on the horizon in the short term".
The industry was "an important island employer" supporting up to 300 jobs, he added.
A further 12 weeks of payments will be given to businesses.
An overall cap on the fifth round of support from the Coronavirus Fisheries Industry Support Scheme, which covers April to June, has been set at £285,000.
'Cumulative impacts'
Mr Boot told politicians the seafood catching, processing and export sectors collectively made sales of about £20m each year, much of which was through exports to Europe.
The current lack of those sales was a "major concern", he said, and the continued support would help leave the industry well placed to recover.
"The Manx fishing industry is a proud, independent and hardworking industry, and as in the future it recovers it will once again be fully contributing to the economic and social recovery of the island," he said,
He added that any further support after this round would depend on the market's recovery.
The latest grants will take the total amount of support given to the industry to about £1.5m.
