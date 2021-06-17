BBC could run pilot weekday video news programme for Isle of Man
- Published
An online Isle of Man video news programme could be rolled out by the BBC if the funding is approved, the policy and reform minster has said.
Ray Harmer told Tynwald the proposal had been put forward as part of the ongoing talks between the Manx government and the corporation.
The programme would be similar to regional TV news provided in the Channel Islands and English regions.
The BBC said it was "exploring a number of options to strengthen" its coverage.
In December 2019, Tynwald members voted to task the Council of Ministers with negotiating with the BBC for "improved outcomes" for the island for its share of the licence fee.
In a statement, Ray Harmer told politicians BBC England was now bidding for funding from the BBC for the one-year weekday pilot of the Isle of Man regional programme.
Plans were also in place to set the island out as a separate nation within the organisations' coverage, he said.
However, he said the idea of establishing a BBC local radio station on the island was not thought viable.
A memorandum of understanding over shared content between the BBC and Manx Radio was under renegotiation, he added.
Kerry Sharpe MLC said the corporation had an obligation to "fully represent minority nations", and said there was a disparity between the level of resources in the island and those in the Channel Islands.
She said while the digital news programme was an "excellent idea and something to build on", the Council of Ministers should "seize this opportunity and make sure that it doesn't disappear into the long grass".
A BBC spokesman said: "We are currently exploring a number of options to strengthen our coverage of the Isle of Man and we will share our plans when this work is complete."
