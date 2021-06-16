Covid: Isle of Man school pupils to be offered lateral flow tests
- Published
Coronavirus lateral flow tests are to be offered to secondary school pupils on the Isle of Man.
Children will be able to take the tests at home twice a week in a bid to help identify asymptomatic cases.
Howard Quayle told Tynwald the plan was part of the government's plans to clampdown on potential future outbreaks of Covid-19.
The pilot project is expected to start on 21 June, with tests voluntarily collected from schools.
The scheme will also be open to staff, and anyone who tests positive must isolate in accordance with the latest rules.
Health Minister David Ashford said the testing of unvaccinated younger people would help keep cases to a minimum.
Meanwhile, Manx university students returning to the island will be offered both doses of a vaccine during the summer break.
Special clinics will be held on 26 June, and 6 and 7 July with second doses eight weeks later.
Mr Ashford said: "With more concerns being raised around the Delta variant, it is incredibly important that everyone receives both doses. I ask that everyone plays their part in registering."
Those who want the vaccine must be registered with an island GP before booking an appointment via 111.
Those who have already received their first dose in the UK can still register to have the second on the island and vice versa.
